Nick Watney hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

After a 228 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Watney chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 4 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Watney to 5 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Watney had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Watney's 97 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.