In his first round at the Honda Classic, Jhonattan Vegas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even-par for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Vegas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

Vegas hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

Vegas his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.