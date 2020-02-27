-
David Hearn shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Honda Classic, David Hearn hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hearn finished his day tied for 103rd at 4 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
Hearn got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Hearn's 174 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to even-par for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Hearn chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 second, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to even for the round.
Hearn got a double bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hearn to 4 over for the round.
