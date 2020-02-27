Charl Schwartzel hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 11th at 1 under; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Charl Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Charl Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Schwartzel had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.

Schwartzel hit his tee shot 280 yards to the fairway bunker on the 479-yard par-4 sixth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Schwartzel's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his approach went 43 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.