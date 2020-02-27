-
Louis Oosthuizen putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 first round in the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Louis Oosthuizen hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 103rd at 4 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Louis Oosthuizen's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.
Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Oosthuizen hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 over for the round.
