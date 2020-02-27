-
-
Matt Jones finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Honda Classic
-
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Matt Jones hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Jones's 155 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Jones chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Jones his second shot was a drop and his approach went 92 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.