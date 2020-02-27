In his first round at the Honda Classic, Lucas Glover hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Glover chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Glover hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Glover's 163 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Glover's tee shot went 172 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.