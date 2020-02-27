-
-
Jason Dufner finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Honda Classic
-
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Jason Dufner hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
Dufner got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Dufner's 194 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Dufner had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
Dufner got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dufner to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.