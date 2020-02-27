Jimmy Walker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Walker had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Walker to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 15th green, Walker suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Walker at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Walker had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Walker's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Walker to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Walker hit an approach shot from 125 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 2 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Walker chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Walker to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Walker's 149 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.