Tim Wilkinson shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Tim Wilkinson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wilkinson finished his day tied for 11th at 1 under; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a 244 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 second, Wilkinson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Wilkinson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wilkinson to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Wilkinson's 145 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.
On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Wilkinson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wilkinson at even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wilkinson had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.
