Sean O'Hair hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, O'Hair hit his next to the green and reached the green on his second shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth. This moved O'Hair to 1 over for the round.

O'Hair hit his tee at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 55-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved O'Hair to even for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, O'Hair had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, O'Hair had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 over for the round.

O'Hair got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 2 over for the round.

After a 247 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 3 over for the round.