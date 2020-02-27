In his first round at the Honda Classic, Ian Poulter hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Poulter got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Poulter's 117 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Poulter had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

Poulter got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to even for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Poulter chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Poulter chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Poulter chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Poulter's tee shot went 167 yards to the right rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.