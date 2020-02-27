Zach Johnson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 3rd at 3 under with Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

Johnson hit his tee at the green on the 179-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 second, Johnson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Johnson's 138 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Johnson's tee shot went 195 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.