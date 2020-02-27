-
Luke Donald shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Luke Donald hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Donald had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to even for the round.
