D.J. Trahan shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Honda Classic, D.J. Trahan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Trahan finished his day tied for 103rd at 4 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
Trahan got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 1 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Trahan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.
Trahan got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trahan to 3 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 4 over for the round.
