Bo Van Pelt hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 138th at 7 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Van Pelt had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Van Pelt to 8 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 9 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 8 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Van Pelt's 149 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 7 over for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 8 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Van Pelt had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 7 over for the round.