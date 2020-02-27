-
Rory Sabbatini shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Rory Sabbatini hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
Sabbatini got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.
On the 365-yard par-4 first, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.
Sabbatini got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
