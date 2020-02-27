-
Vaughn Taylor putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Vaughn Taylor hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Vaughn Taylor hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vaughn Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Taylor had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Taylor's 161 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
