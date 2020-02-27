-
-
Ryan Palmer putts himself to an even-par first round of the Honda Classic
-
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Ryan Palmer hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Palmer finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Ryan Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryan Palmer to 1 under for the round.
Palmer got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Palmer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.