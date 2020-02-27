-
-
Justin Rose shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic
-
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
-
Highlights
Justin Rose’s bunker play leads to birdie at HondaIn the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Justin Rose gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 3rd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Justin Rose hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On his tee stroke on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Rose went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Rose chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Rose missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Rose to 3 over for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.