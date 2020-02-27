-
Cameron Percy putts well in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Percy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Percy finished his day tied for 11th at 1 under; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Cameron Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Percy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Percy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Percy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Percy to 2 under for the round.
Percy got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 under for the round.
