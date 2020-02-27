Arjun Atwal hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Atwal finished his day tied for 120th at 5 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

At the par-5 third, Atwal chipped in his third shot from 24 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Atwal to 2 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Atwal had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 217-yard par-3 fifth green, Atwal suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Atwal at even for the round.

Atwal got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Atwal's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Atwal had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 3 over for the round.

Atwal got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 4 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Atwal reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 3 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Atwal's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 91 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Atwal had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Atwal to 5 over for the round.