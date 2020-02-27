-
Padraig Harrington shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Padraig Harrington hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to even for the round.
Harrington got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.
Harrington got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Harrington had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.
