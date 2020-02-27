-
Greg Chalmers shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Greg Chalmers hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Chalmers finished his day tied for 120th at 5 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the par-4 first, Chalmers's 123 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
Chalmers hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This moved Chalmers to even-par for the round.
Chalmers hit his tee at the green on the 217-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Chalmers chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 2 over for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Chalmers's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
