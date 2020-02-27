-
Lee Westwood putts well in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Lee Westwood hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Westwood finished his day tied for 3rd at 3 under with Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, and Brian Stuard; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Lee Westwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee Westwood to 1 under for the round.
Westwood got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to even-par for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Westwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Westwood chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Westwood at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Westwood's 161 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 2 under for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Westwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 3 under for the round.
