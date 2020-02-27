In his first round at the Honda Classic, Stewart Cink hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Cink's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Cink's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Cink's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 3 over for the round.