In his first round at the Honda Classic, Brian Gay hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 103rd at 4 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Gay got a double bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Gay's 115 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 2 over for the round.

After a 234 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 second, Gay chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Gay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 3 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Gay his second shot was a drop and his approach went 109 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gay had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 4 over for the round.