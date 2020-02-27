-
-
Ryan Armour shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Honda Classic
-
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
-
Features
Name Your Par with Jamie Lovemark and Ryan ArmourJamie Lovemark and Ryan Armour play part of the famed Bear Trap from the par-3 16th to the par-5 18th as a "par-11" and "par-12" at PGA National ahead of The Honda Classic 2020.
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Ryan Armour hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 103rd at 4 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
Armour got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Armour had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.
At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Armour got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.