In his first round at the Honda Classic, Jim Furyk hit 14 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Furyk finished his day in 143rd at 8 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Furyk's tee shot went 190 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Furyk chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Furyk to 2 over for the round.

Furyk got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Furyk to 3 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Furyk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Furyk to 4 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Furyk his second shot went 27 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 1 yards to the right rough, his fourth shot went 2 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.