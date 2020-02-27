In his first round at the Honda Classic, Vijay Singh hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Singh finished his day tied for 132nd at 6 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Singh got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Singh to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Singh had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Singh to 3 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Singh's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Singh's 161 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Singh to 3 over for the round.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Singh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Singh to 4 over for the round.

Singh got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Singh to 5 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Singh got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Singh to 6 over for the round.