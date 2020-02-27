In his first round at the Honda Classic, Davis Love III hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Love III finished his day tied for 120th at 5 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Love III hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second. This moved Love III to 1 over for the round.

Love III got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 2 over for the round.

Love III tee shot went 197 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Love III to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Love III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Love III to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Love III's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Love III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Love III to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Love III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Love III to 3 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Love III had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Love III to 4 over for the round.

Love III got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Love III's 110 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to 4 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Love III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Love III to 5 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Love III hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Love III to 5 over for the round.