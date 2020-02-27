  • Davis Love III shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Davis Love III holes a 78-foot chip shot for birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Shot of the Day

    Davis Love III's 78-foot birdie chip shot at Honda

