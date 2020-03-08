-
-
Matthew Wolff putts well in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 08, 2020
-
Highlights
Matthew Wolff gets up-and-down from bunker at Arnold PalmerIn the final round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matthew Wolff gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Matthew Wolff hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his round tied for 56th at 10 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 3 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matthew Wolff had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthew Wolff to even for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Wolff chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Wolff's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.