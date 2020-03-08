Doc Redman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 62nd at 12 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, Harris English, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Redman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 second, Redman hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to even for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Redman to 4 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Redman hit his next shot to the green and three putted for a bogey on par-5 12th. This moved Redman to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Redman had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Redman hit an approach shot from 167 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Redman's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.