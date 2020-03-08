-
-
8-over 80 by Wyndham Clark in final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 08, 2020
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Wyndham Clark hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 20 over for the tournament. Clark finished his round in 68th at 20 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, Harris English, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 3 under.
Clark got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 6 over for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Clark hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Clark to 7 over for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 8 over for the round.
Clark got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 9 over for the round.
On the par-5 12th, Clark's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 8 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.