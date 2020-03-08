-
-
Collin Morikawa shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 08, 2020
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Collin Morikawa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 9th at 1 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 4 under; Marc Leishman and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 2 under; and Danny Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 4th at 1 under.
Morikawa got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 third, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
At the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to 2 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
Morikawa got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Morikawa hit an approach shot from 182 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.