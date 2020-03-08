In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Collin Morikawa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 9th at 1 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 4 under; Marc Leishman and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 2 under; and Danny Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 4th at 1 under.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

At the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Morikawa hit an approach shot from 182 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.