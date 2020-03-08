-
Matt Wallace shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Wallace hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 25th at 5 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 4 under; and Harris English, Marc Leishman, and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 1 under.
Wallace hit his tee shot 277 yards to the fairway bunker on the 461-yard par-4 first. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to even for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 over for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Wallace's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wallace to 3 over for the round.
