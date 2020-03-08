In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Xander Schauffele hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 24th at 5 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 5 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 4 under; and Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 2 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Schauffele's his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schauffele hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 2 over for the round.