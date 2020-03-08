-
Bryson DeChambeau rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau’s clutch approach sets up 13-foot birdie putt at Arnold PalmerIn the final round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bryson DeChambeau hits his 174-yard approach shot on the par-4 18th hole to 13 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bryson DeChambeau hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. DeChambeau finished his day in 4th at 1 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 2nd at 3 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 2 under.
After a tee shot onto the 231-yard par-3 green second, Bryson DeChambeau suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 third, DeChambeau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.
DeChambeau got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeChambeau to 3 over for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.
DeChambeau missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 16th, DeChambeau's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, DeChambeau's 178 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
