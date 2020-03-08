In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bryson DeChambeau hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. DeChambeau finished his day in 4th at 1 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 2nd at 3 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 2 under.

After a tee shot onto the 231-yard par-3 green second, Bryson DeChambeau suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 third, DeChambeau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.

DeChambeau got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeChambeau to 3 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.

DeChambeau missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, DeChambeau's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, DeChambeau's 178 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.