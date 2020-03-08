Sam Burns hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 37th at 7 over Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 4 under, Marc Leishman is in 2nd at 3 under, and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 2 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.

Burns got a double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Burns to 3 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Burns chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Burns hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Burns to 3 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Burns got on in 3 and missed his triple bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt quadruple bogey. This moved Burns to 8 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 7 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Burns hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved Burns to 6 over for the round.

Burns his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Burns to 7 over for the round.