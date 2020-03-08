-
Viktor Hovland shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland birdies No. 13 at Arnold PalmerIn the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Viktor Hovland lands his 75-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-4 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Viktor Hovland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 44th at 8 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 5 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 4 under; and Marc Leishman, Harris English, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 2 under.
After a 280 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hovland hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Hovland to even for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hovland had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hovland to 3 over for the round.
Hovland got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hovland to 5 over for the round.
