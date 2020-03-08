Viktor Hovland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 44th at 8 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 5 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 4 under; and Marc Leishman, Harris English, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 2 under.

After a 280 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hovland hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hovland had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hovland to 3 over for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hovland to 5 over for the round.