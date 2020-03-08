-
Robby Shelton putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 final round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robby Shelton sinks lengthy birdie at Arnold PalmerIn the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Robby Shelton drains a 40-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Robby Shelton hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Shelton finished his round tied for 59th at 11 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, Harris English, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 3 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 first, Robby Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Robby Shelton to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Shelton hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.
Shelton got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.
