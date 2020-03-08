Talor Gooch hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gooch finished his round tied for 12th at 2 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 5 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 4 under; and Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 2 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Talor Gooch's tee shot went 225 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Gooch had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to even for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Gooch chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Gooch's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Gooch chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Gooch at 1 under for the round.