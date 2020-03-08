In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 16th at 3 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 2nd at 2 under; and Sungjae Im and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 1 under.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Scheffler's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 16 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 3 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Scheffler's tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Scheffler's 134 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 over for the round.

Scheffler hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Scheffler to 4 over for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 5 over for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Scheffler chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 over for the round.

Scheffler his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Scheffler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Scheffler hit his 191 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 3 over for the round.