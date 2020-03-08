  • Scottie Scheffler shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the final round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Scottie Scheffler holes an 88-foot bunker shot for birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Scottie Scheffler’s hole-out bunker shot at Arnold Palmer

