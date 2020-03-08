Abraham Ancer hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 60th at 11 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, Harris English, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Ancer tee shot went 228 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ancer had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Ancer to 2 over for the round.

At the 400-yard par-4 10th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Ancer stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 11th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Ancer chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.