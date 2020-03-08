In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 5 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 18th at 4 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 2nd at 3 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 2 under.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Bezuidenhout chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Bezuidenhout's 149 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Bezuidenhout got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Bezuidenhout to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bezuidenhout hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 370-yard par-4 13th. This moved Bezuidenhout to 5 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Bezuidenhout's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 7 over for the round.