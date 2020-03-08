Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 9th at 1 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 5 under; Sungjae Im and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Harris English and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Fitzpatrick had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Fitzpatrick's 153 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Fitzpatrick missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Fitzpatrick's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 45 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.