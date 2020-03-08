In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Zac Blair hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Blair finished his round tied for 43rd at 7 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 5 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 461-yard par-4 first, Blair reached the green in 2 and rolled a 56-foot putt for birdie. This put Blair at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Blair's 80 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Blair to even-par for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Blair hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

Blair's tee shot went 253 yards to the fairway bunker and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th. This moved Blair to even for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and one putting, moving Blair to even-par for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Blair to even for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Blair's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 2 over for the round.