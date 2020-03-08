Max Homa hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 25th at 5 over Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 4 under, Marc Leishman is in 2nd at 3 under, and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 2 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Homa's tee shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Homa's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Homa's tee shot went 223 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.