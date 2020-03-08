In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sungjae Im hit 13 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Im finished his day in 3rd at 2 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 4 under; and Marc Leishman is in 2nd at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Im chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Im at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Im's 153 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fourth, Im chipped in his fifth from 4 yards, carding a par. This kept Im at 1 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to even for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Im hit an approach shot from 180 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.