In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Keith Mitchell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his round tied for 6th at even par; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 3 under; and Harris English and Marc Leishman are tied for 3rd at 2 under.

Keith Mitchell got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Keith Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Mitchell's tee shot went 231 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Mitchell's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

Mitchell hit his drive 308 yards into trouble as the ball landed in the Fairway Bunker, setting himself up for a birdie on the 16th. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Mitchell had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.